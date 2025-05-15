Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 2-0 ATM - Hosts Shock Atleti

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
Welcome to the live coverage of the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid clash at the La Liga 2024-25 taking place on Thursday, May 15
The Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode website and app.
Spain - Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TVLa, Liga TV Bar HD
Great Britain - Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA - ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups!
Osasuna Starting XI: Sergio Herrera (c), Jesus Areso, E. Boyomo, Catena, Juan Cruz, Pablo Ibanez, Lucas Torro, Ruben Pena, Aimar Oroz, Bryan Zaragoza, Ante Budimir.
Atletico Madrid Starting XI:
Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Jose Gimenez, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan, Pablo Barrios, Koke (c), Rodrigo De Paul, Giovanni Simeone, Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
Osasuna do not have a good record against Atletico as they have lost 12 out their previous 13 meetings against the Madrid club. Atletico have already confirmed a place in the Champions League but will look for another three points to help them finish strongly.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
KICK OFF!!!
Osasuna have the kick-off and here we go then.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 0-0 ATM
6' Atletico Madrid start on a high and they already have a corner to their name. A good start for the visitors so far in this game.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 0-0 ATM
8' Osasuna get a shot but the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper pulls off a save to deny Aimar Oroz and the scores are level still. Osasuna get their big chance but they are denied.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 0-0 ATM
19' Sergio Herrera pulls off a brilliant save and Atletico Madrid have been denied once again. Osasuna keep things tight in defence and thus the scoreline remains 0-0. Good start for Atletico but they have been kept quite so far.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM
25' GOAL!
Alejandro Catena fires the header into the left side of the net and Osasuna take the lead out of nowhere. Atletico have been left shocked and the hosts are loving it. They have taken the lead. Bryan Zaragoza with the beautiful corner and Catena delivers.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM
40' It has been an odd first half so far. Atletico have clearly had more of the ball and have taken a few shots as well but Osasuna have held strong in the defence and managed to breach their opponent's defence once already. Interesting game so far.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM
HALF-TIME!!!
We have the whistle and Osasuna have the lead. A good 45 minutes of football and after some early attacks by Atletico Madrid, Osasuna have bounced back really, really well. They took the lead via a corner and since then have not looked back. Atletico will be itching to get that equaliser and then something more. We will be back after the break.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM
Second half is underway now with Atletico taking the ball. They are trying to level scores after Osasuna found a goal via a corner kick in the first half. Will they be able to do it? Let us check out.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM
52' Pablo Barrios has been injured and Atletico are sending Nahuel Molina to replace him. It is not looking good for Barrios who spent a considerable amount of time on ground. The extent of injury will be known in time but it is certainly looking bad. He is done for the game. Atletico, meanwhile, can not be done yet. They still keep searching for the equaliser.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM
69' Atletico Madrid come close but another good piece of defending from Osasuna. Nahuel Molina tries to send him a low pass into the box and it could have been dangrous but one of the defenders reads the game perfectly and averts the danger.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 2-0 ATM
80' GOAL!!!
Ante Budimir doubles the lead for Osasuna and Atletico just keep falling behind. Budimir slots the ball inside the back of the net and the score changes again. Atletico are totally under pressure.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 2-0 ATM
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
Full-time!
Osasuna 2, Atletico Madrid 0
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
Osasuna have kept their European qualification hopes alive with this very crucial victory. Goals from Alejandro Catena and Ante Budimir have taken Osasuna to a good 2-0 win. Catena scored in the first half and then Budimir doubled the lead to bury any hopes of Atletico Madrid to bounce back in the game.
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
Osasuna are now at the ninth spot with 48 points in 36 matches. Atletico on the other hand have 70 in 36 games and they are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and eight points behind Real Madrid.
