Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 2-0 ATM - Hosts Shock Atleti

Follow highlights of the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid clash at the La Liga 2024-25 taking place on Thursday, May 15

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25
Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 X/atletienglish
Welcome to the highlights of the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid clash at the La Liga 2024-25 that took place on Thursday, May 15. Osasuna have kept their European qualification hopes alive with this very crucial victory. Goals from Alejandro Catena and Ante Budimir have taken Osasuna to a good 2-0 win. Catena scored in the first half and then Budimir doubled the lead to bury any hopes of Atletico Madrid to bounce back in the game. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

Welcome to the live coverage of the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid clash at the La Liga 2024-25 taking place on Thursday, May 15

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

The Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode website and app.

Spain - Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TVLa, Liga TV Bar HD

Great Britain - Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA - ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups!

Osasuna Starting XI: Sergio Herrera (c), Jesus Areso, E. Boyomo, Catena, Juan Cruz, Pablo Ibanez, Lucas Torro, Ruben Pena, Aimar Oroz, Bryan Zaragoza, Ante Budimir.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI:
Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Jose Gimenez, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan, Pablo Barrios, Koke (c), Rodrigo De Paul, Giovanni Simeone, Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

Osasuna do not have a good record against Atletico as they have lost 12 out their previous 13 meetings against the Madrid club. Atletico have already confirmed a place in the Champions League but will look for another three points to help them finish strongly.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

KICK OFF!!!

Osasuna have the kick-off and here we go then.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 0-0 ATM

6' Atletico Madrid start on a high and they already have a corner to their name. A good start for the visitors so far in this game.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 0-0 ATM

8' Osasuna get a shot but the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper pulls off a save to deny Aimar Oroz and the scores are level still. Osasuna get their big chance but they are denied.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 0-0 ATM

19' Sergio Herrera pulls off a brilliant save and Atletico Madrid have been denied once again. Osasuna keep things tight in defence and thus the scoreline remains 0-0. Good start for Atletico but they have been kept quite so far.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM

25' GOAL!

Alejandro Catena fires the header into the left side of the net and Osasuna take the lead out of nowhere. Atletico have been left shocked and the hosts are loving it. They have taken the lead. Bryan Zaragoza with the beautiful corner and Catena delivers.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM

40' It has been an odd first half so far. Atletico have clearly had more of the ball and have taken a few shots as well but Osasuna have held strong in the defence and managed to breach their opponent's defence once already. Interesting game so far.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM

HALF-TIME!!!

We have the whistle and Osasuna have the lead. A good 45 minutes of football and after some early attacks by Atletico Madrid, Osasuna have bounced back really, really well. They took the lead via a corner and since then have not looked back. Atletico will be itching to get that equaliser and then something more. We will be back after the break.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM

Second half is underway now with Atletico taking the ball. They are trying to level scores after Osasuna found a goal via a corner kick in the first half. Will they be able to do it? Let us check out.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM

52' Pablo Barrios has been injured and Atletico are sending Nahuel Molina to replace him. It is not looking good for Barrios who spent a considerable amount of time on ground. The extent of injury will be known in time but it is certainly looking bad. He is done for the game. Atletico, meanwhile, can not be done yet. They still keep searching for the equaliser.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 1-0 ATM

69' Atletico Madrid come close but another good piece of defending from Osasuna. Nahuel Molina tries to send him a low pass into the box and it could have been dangrous but one of the defenders reads the game perfectly and averts the danger.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 2-0 ATM

80' GOAL!!!

Ante Budimir doubles the lead for Osasuna and Atletico just keep falling behind. Budimir slots the ball inside the back of the net and the score changes again. Atletico are totally under pressure.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: OSA 2-0 ATM

While this match is moving towards its completion, we have another match going on. Espanyol vs Barcelona is also underway. Follow the match live here.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

Full-time!

Osasuna 2, Atletico Madrid 0

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

Osasuna have kept their European qualification hopes alive with this very crucial victory. Goals from Alejandro Catena and Ante Budimir have taken Osasuna to a good 2-0 win. Catena scored in the first half and then Budimir doubled the lead to bury any hopes of Atletico Madrid to bounce back in the game.

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25

Osasuna are now at the ninth spot with 48 points in 36 matches. Atletico on the other hand have 70 in 36 games and they are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and eight points behind Real Madrid.

See You!

Please keep reading more on OutlookIndia. Thank you for following.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss