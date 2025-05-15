ESP 0-2 BAR Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Beat Espanyol To Clinch 28th Top-Flight Title

Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will go up against each other again in the second leg of their play-off semifinal fixture in the Football League One, the third division of English football. The first leg of the match ended without a goal as both teams had to settle for a stalemate. The winner of the second leg will thus face Leyton Orient in the playoff final. Charlton have lost just one of their last seven encounters against Wycombe, and that will give them the confidence they need coming into the second leg.