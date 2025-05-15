ESP 0-2 BAR Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Beat Espanyol To Clinch 28th Top-Flight Title

Catch the highlights of the Espanyol Vs Barcelona match of the La Liga 2024-25, right here

Barcelonas Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring during a Spanish La Liga. AP
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring during a Spanish La Liga football match between Espanyol and Barcelona in Barcelona. AP Photo/Jose Breton
Here are the highlights of the matchday 36 fixture of the La Liga 2024-25 played between Espanyol and Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Spain on Friday, 16 May 2025. The Blaugrana claimed their 28th top-flight title with two games to spare after taking three points in the Catalan derby. Catch the highlights of the Espanyol Vs Barcelona match of the La Liga 2024-25, right here
Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action of the Espanyol Vs Barcelona match will start at 1:00 am IST. The match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Spain on Friday, 16 May 2025.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

The Espanyol Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website, which is the new streaming partner of the Spanish top flight in the Indian subcontinent.

The Espanyol Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Preview

Barcelona's hopes of clinching the La Liga title against Espanyol on Thursday have been boosted by the return of Robert Lewandowski to their ranks. Hansi Flick's team know a victory at the RCDE Stadium will ensure a 28th top-flight crown, though they could win the title before a ball is kicked. Real Madrid, who are seven points behind their Clasico rivals, face Mallorca on Wednesday, and should they fail to win, the title will be Barca's with two games to spare.

Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Betis Live Score, La Liga 2024-25

Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis match is currently tied at 2-2. Jorge de Frutos and Florian Lejeune scored for Vallecano in the first half, whereas Cucho Hernandez and Isco scored in the second half for Betis. The game is on!

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Kickoff Soon!

Espanyol are set to clash with Barcelona, and at the same time, Athletic Bilbao will take on Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium. Both matches start at 1:00 am IST.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Starting XIs

Charlton Vs Wycombe Match Preview, Live Streaming

Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will go up against each other again in the second leg of their play-off semifinal fixture in the Football League One, the third division of English football. The first leg of the match ended without a goal as both teams had to settle for a stalemate. The winner of the second leg will thus face Leyton Orient in the playoff final. Charlton have lost just one of their last seven encounters against Wycombe, and that will give them the confidence they need coming into the second leg.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Kickoff!

Cesar Soto Grado is going to supervise the game. He is the referee. The game started with his whistle, and Barcelona kicked off the game. They are certainly looking for an early goal here.

2' - ESP 0-0 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Free Kick

Cesar Soto Grado awarded a free kick after a rough tackle by Robert Lewandowski. Omar El Hilali was flagged for offside, while Ronald Araujo's attempted cross into the box lacked precision.

9' - ESP 0-0 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: ESP Get Corner

Javi Puado's mid-range shot, sparked by a clever pass, was destined for the bottom right corner, but Wojciech Szczesny made an outstanding save. Espanyol were awarded a corner, which Exposito delivered into the box, only for a defender to head it clear. Pedri's chip pass into the box was intercepted by Joan Garcia.

19' - ESP 0-0 BAR

Lionel Messi Back In Argentina Side For WC Qualifiers

Lionel Messi will return to Argentina's lineup for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, the national team announced. The 37-year-old Inter Miami star recovered from an adductor injury that kept him sidelined for the March matches. Despite his absence, Argentina secured qualification for the tournament with wins over Uruguay and Brazil. Messi will lead the team against Chile on June 5 and host Colombia on June 10.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Pedri Misses Chance

Pol Lozano's reckless tackle earned Espanyol a free kick, courtesy of Cesar Soto Grado's whistle. Pedri's response was stunning - a powerful long-range shot that narrowly missed the left post. The effort was so strong, the goalkeeper likely wouldn't have been able to make the save. A promising attack was squandered by mere inches.

31' - ESP 0-0 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Yellow Card To Andreas Christensen

Frenkie de Jong's aggressive challenge earned Barcelona a foul, with Cesar Soto Grado awarding the free kick. Lamine Yamal's subsequent shot from the edge of the box was blocked by a defender. Later, Andreas Christensen got a yellow card by Cesar Soto Grado.

42' - ESP 0-0 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Car Crashed Into Crowd Outside Stadium

A car crashed into a crowd outside a Barcelona soccer stadium, injuring several people, according to Spanish police. The incident doesn't appear to be intentional, with reports suggesting the driver lost control of the vehicle. The accident occurred as Barcelona was about to face Espanyol, a match where the home team could clinch the league title with a win.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Half-Time

The first half saw three minutes of added time. Barcelona's corner kick was cleared by the defense, but Lamine Yamal pounced on the rebound just outside the box, only to have his shot blocked by a defender.

Half-Time - ESP 0-0 BAR

Elsewhere, Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Title

With a 3-1 win over Al-Raed, Al-Ittihad have managed to clinch the title of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. They have 77 points after 32 matches and still have two matches left in the league. No other team can surpass them, so they were declared winners on Friday.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Second-Half Starts

Hans Flick kicked off the second half with a substitution, bringing on Alejandro Balde for Gerard Martin. Pedri's clever chip pass into the box was intercepted by a defender. A corner kick was awarded shortly after. Later, Ronald Araujo was forced off due to injury, and Pau Cubarsi replaced him.

52' - ESP 0-0 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal Opens Account!

Lamine Yamal scored the opening goal, thanks to a brilliant assist from Dani Olmo. Yamal received the pass on the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot that landed perfectly in the top left corner. Barcelona are currently leading Espanyol 1-0 in their La Liga match, with Yamal's impressive goal.

60' - ESP 0-1 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Eric Garcia Gives Away Free Kick

Espanyol's corner was played short, but Roberto Fernandez Jaen's attempt was flagged offside. Eric Garcia then gave away a free kick with a clumsy challenge, which referee Cesar Soto Grado didn't hesitate to penalize.

74' - ESP 0-1 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Cabrera Receives Red Card!

Barcelona made two substitutions, with Gavi replacing Dani Olmo and Hector Fort replacing Andreas Christensen. With 10 minutes remaining, Leandro Cabrera was issued a straight red card by referee Cesar Soto Grado, a decision that was upheld after VAR review.

80' - ESP 0-1 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Yellow Card To Walid Cheddira

Walid Cheddira received a yellow card from Cesar Soto Grado for a hard and late tackle. Shortly after, Cheddira was flagged offside by the linesman.

88' - ESP 0-1 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Seven Minutes Added

A yellow card for a tackle by Marash Kumbulla of Espanyol. Cesar Soto Grado made that decision very quickly. Seven minutes are added in the second half. Barcelona are leading the game 1-0.

90+1' - ESP 0-1 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Fermin Lopez's Goal!

Lamine Yamal passed the ball to Fermin Lopez on the edge of the box, and he fired the ball into the bottom left corner. Barcelona took a 2-0 lead in the game with one minute left in the game.

90+5' - ESP 0-2 BAR

Espanyol Vs Barcelona Live Score, La Liga 2024-25: Full Time!

Barcelona have won the title in Barcelona but not at their home ground. They won the match by 2-0 and clinched the title of the La Liga 2024-25.

Full Time - ESP 0-2 BAR

Barcelona Win La Liga Title!

Barcelona secured their 28th LaLiga title with a 2-0 victory over Catalan rivals Espanyol, wrapping things up with two matchdays to spare. They have 85 points in 36 matches. The second-placed Real Madrid have 78 points and only two fixtures are left. Espanyol have 39 points in 36 matches.

That's All From Our Side!

Espanyol have everything to do to stay up and away from relegation. The Barca fans are enjoying. Hansi Flick is happy and taking photos with the players. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
