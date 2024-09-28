Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC Beat In-Form Jamshedpur 2-1 To Register First Win

Odisha FC finally registered their first points in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, September 28. (More Football News)
The game started off on a decent note, but picked up real good pace as the hosts started to fire from all cylinders.
The momentum was then converted into a goal, thanks to a good strike Diego Mauricio in the 20th minute of the clash.
The lead was then doubled, as a brilliant header from Mourtada Sergine Fall saw Odisha take a 2-0 lead just before the half-time whistle.
After the break, Khalid Jamil made a few changes that saw Jamshedpur change their style of play, and 17 minutes later, it resulted in a goal, off a perfect Hugo Boumous corner that bamboozled Odisha's defense.
However, the hosts kept firm till the end to see through the game, and collect all three points.
Odisha FC next face Kerala Blasters on Thursday, October 3, while Jamshedpur FC will take on East Bengal FC on Saturday, October 5.