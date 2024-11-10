Football

Nottingham 1-3 Newcastle: Taught 'A Lesson' As Forest's Winning Run Ended According To Nuno

Forest had won their previous three matches to climb to third in the Premier League, and Murillo's opener had them on course for another victory

Nottingham Forest vs newcastle united
Nuno Espirito Santo and opposite number Eddie Howe
Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged Nottingham Forest were taught "a lesson" by Newcastle United, even if he did not criticise his side following a 3-1 defeat at the City Ground.  (More Football News)

Forest had won their previous three matches to climb to third in the Premier League, and Murillo's opener had them on course for another victory.

But that goal came against the run of play, and Newcastle continued to dominate, eventually equalising through Alexander Isak.

Forest, who have been so solid at the back this season, went chasing victory and were instead caught out as both Joelinton and Harvey Barnes scored on the break.

Joelinton celebrates his brilliant strike - null
Those counter-attacks have been a large part of Forest's own attacking identity previously, and Nuno was full of praise for how ruthlessly Newcastle executed that tactic.

"I cannot say that was a bad performance, that is totally out of the question," the Forest boss told BBC Sport.

"We played against a very good team that was able to control us and then hurt us in the way we've been doing. It is a lesson for us to learn.

"I just have to recognise that today we played a good team, who were better than us in many, many moments.

"There's nothing to say about the [Forest] players. The character and belief was there."

Newcastle were a little unfortunate to trail at half-time, having had seven shots to Forest's three and 60% of the possession.

Yet Eddie Howe, the Newcastle coach, still saw plenty of room for improvement, which his side delivered on after the restart.

"It was difficult, but we knew it would be," he said. "They are a difficult team to play against because they don't concede many chances and you're left fearing the worst when you go behind.

"We had work to do at half-time, but credit to the players because the second half was up there with our best performances this season.

"Everything we didn't do in the first half, we did at the start of the second half. We were intense and direct with our attacking. We asked more questions and could have scored.

"I'm really pleased with the second half."

Newcastle have won three in a row in all competitions for the first time in over a year, helped by a return to form for their attacking stars.

Isak had netted only once this season before scoring in the past four successive matches, while Barnes again showed his quality from the bench. Six of his nine Newcastle goals have come as a substitute.

Howe added: "We need our attacking players to contribute goals, and Alex has done that in the past few weeks with massive moments, then Joelinton and Harvey Barnes pop up with moments, too.

"We know we have players who can make that difference, and I'm really pleased with that side of our game.

"Harvey Barnes did what he does. He's an outstanding player. Trying to find room for him in the team is something that I am conscious of.

"I'm really pleased he got that goal – I thought it was a fantastic finish."

