Nice 8-0 St Etienne, Ligue 1: 'It's A Disgrace', Fumes Defender Petrot

Saint-Etienne defender Leo Petrot branded his side's 8-0 defeat to Nice as a "disgrace" as their struggles continued in Ligue 1 on Friday. (More Football News)
Dylan Batubinsika's own-goal in the fourth minute was an unfortunate sign of things to come for Olivier Dall’Oglio's side.
Youssoufa Moukoko's brace followed by strikes from Tanguy Ndombele, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Evann Guessand gave the hosts a comfortable half-time advantage.
Nice increased their lead after the interval through Sofiane Diop, with Pablo Rosario's penalty four minutes from time rounding off a convincing triumph.
It was the third time Saint-Etienne had conceded eight goals in a Ligue 1 game after an 8-0 loss to Lille (1946) and a 9-0 defeat to Bordeaux (1951).
Saint-Etienne have now conceded 15 goals after five league games this season, their highest tally ever at this stage of a top-flight campaign.
"There's no analysis. It's a disgrace what we did," Petrot told DAZN after the defeat.
"We should be ashamed of ourselves, for our supporters and for all the work we put in,"
"To concede eight goals, to be non-existent in our state of mind and in duels. I don't know what to say."
Petrot said Saint-Etienne would try to put this result behind them as soon as possible ahead of taking on Nantes next week.
"We've got 10 days to work really hard. We'll be looking ahead to the next game very quickly," Petrot concluded.