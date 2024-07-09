Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit - Watch

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. was caught on camera crying in a nightclub. This comes after his team, Brazil's Copa America exit. Neymar couldn't play because of a knee injury, but he was still sad about his team losing. This shows how much he cares about playing for Brazil. (More Football Team)
Star striker Neymar couldn't jersey up for Brazil in the Copa America due to a knee injury he picked up during World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil's Copa America journey came to a crashing end in the quarter-finals. They were held scoreless by a determined 10-man Uruguay after regulation time.
The match went down to penalties, where Brazil fell short 4-2. Missed spot-kicks from Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz sealed their fate.
Neymar, 32, is a seasoned player with an impressive record for Brazil. He's racked up 128 appearances, scored a record 79 goals, and notched 59 assists. His absence at the 2024 Copa America was a major blow for the team, especially considering their run to the finals in 2021 with him on the field.