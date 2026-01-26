Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa, Premier League: Villans Silence The Magpies At St James’ Park

Aston Villa produced a strong performance at St James’ Park to secure a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United, ending a long wait for victory on Tyneside and bolstering their title push. Emiliano Buendía opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superb strike, giving Villa control in the first half and silencing the home crowd. Despite Newcastle’s efforts to respond, Villa remained disciplined and defensively solid, keeping United’s attacking threats at bay. Late in the game, Ollie Watkins sealed the win with a headed finish in the 88th minute, ensuring all three points for Unai Emery’s side. The result keeps Villa level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League’s top tier, while Newcastle drop further down the table

newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes, center right, misses the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa in Newcastle upon Tyne, England | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves an attempt on goal from Newcastle United's Lewis Miley during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Ian Maatsen
Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, is tackled by Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, and Newcastle United's Sven Botman battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Emi Buendia
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, and Newcastle United's Sven Botman battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
newcastle united vs aston villa english premier league soccer-Emi Buendia
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, right, and Newcastle United's Lewis Miley battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
