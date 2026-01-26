Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa, Premier League: Villans Silence The Magpies At St James’ Park
Aston Villa produced a strong performance at St James’ Park to secure a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United, ending a long wait for victory on Tyneside and bolstering their title push. Emiliano Buendía opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superb strike, giving Villa control in the first half and silencing the home crowd. Despite Newcastle’s efforts to respond, Villa remained disciplined and defensively solid, keeping United’s attacking threats at bay. Late in the game, Ollie Watkins sealed the win with a headed finish in the 88th minute, ensuring all three points for Unai Emery’s side. The result keeps Villa level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League’s top tier, while Newcastle drop further down the table
