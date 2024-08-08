Newcastle United Sign Striker William Osula From Sheffield United

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Danish striker William Osula from Sheffield United for a reported £15million. (More Football News)
The 21-year-old comes to St James' Park with limited Premier League experience, having made 21 appearances last season for the Blades, including nine starts, though he failed to find the net in the top flight.
Osula, who has five caps for Denmark's Under-21s, did show his goal-scoring credentials in the FA Cup, however, scoring three goals in two games last season.
The forward, who can also play on either flank, has expressed his excitement at the move to the north east.
"It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle," he said.
"It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.
Osula joined Sheffield United's academy in 2018 before signing his first professional contract in 2021. He also enjoyed a loan spell with Derby County in 2022-23, scoring twice in 16 league appearances.
"We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.