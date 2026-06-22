New Zealand Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group G Clash In Vancouver

New Zealand Vs Egypt Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt meet in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash at Vancouver's BC Place, with both sides seeking a breakthrough victory after encouraging opening results. The All Whites showcased resilience in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran, with captain Chris Wood leading the attack, while Egypt held fancied Belgium to a 1-1 draw thanks to a disciplined defensive display and the creativity of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. With Belgium and Iran also sharing points, Group G remains completely open, making this encounter potentially decisive in the race for the knockout rounds. New Zealand will rely on their physicality and counter-attacking threat, whereas Egypt's experience and attacking quality make them slight favorites. Expect a tightly contested battle with precious World Cup points on the line. See the best photos from the NZL vs EGY football match here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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New Zealand Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) warms up before the World Cup Group G soccer match between New Zealand and Egypt in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, June 21, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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New Zealand Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
New Zealand fans march to BC Place prior to a World Cup Group G soccer match against Egypt in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, June 21, 2026 (Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP
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