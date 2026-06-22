New Zealand Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group G Clash In Vancouver
New Zealand Vs Egypt Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt meet in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash at Vancouver's BC Place, with both sides seeking a breakthrough victory after encouraging opening results. The All Whites showcased resilience in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran, with captain Chris Wood leading the attack, while Egypt held fancied Belgium to a 1-1 draw thanks to a disciplined defensive display and the creativity of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. With Belgium and Iran also sharing points, Group G remains completely open, making this encounter potentially decisive in the race for the knockout rounds. New Zealand will rely on their physicality and counter-attacking threat, whereas Egypt's experience and attacking quality make them slight favorites. Expect a tightly contested battle with precious World Cup points on the line. See the best photos from the NZL vs EGY football match here
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