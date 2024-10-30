Goals from Ritu Porna Chakma ('81) and Monika Chakma ('52) handed the Bangladesh the SAFF Women's Championship title against Nepal at the boisterous Dashrath Rangasala in Kathmandu on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). (Highlights | More Football News)
The game wasn't as comfortable as their resounding 3-1 win against the same opposition two years ago as the Nepal women's team put on a resolute display but the visitors braved the threat to notch a well-deserved victory.
The first-half was a cagey affair as neither of the side broke the deadlock but in the 52nd minute Monika opened the scoring after the Nepalese goalkeeper could not control the through ball from Sabina Khatun as the ball found its way through the net.
The home side responded immediately as Amisha Karki equalized with a nice finish after a nice through ball from Preeti Rai had evaded the Bangladeshi defence.
However, Ritu Porna silenced the home crowd when she scored what was eventually the winner in the 81st minute with a goalbound cross that the Nepali goalie failed to close down as it met the net.