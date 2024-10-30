Football

Nepal 1-2 Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Bengali Tigresses Defeat Nepali Chelis To Defend Title

Ritu Porna Chakma's goal in the 81st minute stood out as the winner for the Bengali Tigresses as they retained the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 title with a 2-1 win against Nepal at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bangladesh-women-vs-Nepal-Women-SAFF-Final-X
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 final: Bangladesh defended their title against Nepal. Photo: X
info_icon

Goals from Ritu Porna Chakma ('81) and Monika Chakma ('52) handed the Bangladesh the SAFF Women's Championship title against Nepal at the boisterous Dashrath Rangasala in Kathmandu on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). (Highlights | More Football News)

The game wasn't as comfortable as their resounding 3-1 win against the same opposition two years ago as the Nepal women's team put on a resolute display but the visitors braved the threat to notch a well-deserved victory.

The first-half was a cagey affair as neither of the side broke the deadlock but in the 52nd minute Monika opened the scoring after the Nepalese goalkeeper could not control the through ball from Sabina Khatun as the ball found its way through the net.

Action from the SAFF Women's Championship semi-final between India and Nepal in Kathmandu. - X/Indian Football Team
Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The home side responded immediately as Amisha Karki equalized with a nice finish after a nice through ball from Preeti Rai had evaded the Bangladeshi defence.

However, Ritu Porna silenced the home crowd when she scored what was eventually the winner in the 81st minute with a goalbound cross that the Nepali goalie failed to close down as it met the net.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-2 MBSG; Shubasish Bose Doubles Mariners' Lead
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Bengali Tigresses Beat Nepali Chelis 2-1 To Lift Title In Kathmandu
  3. Nepal 1-2 Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Bengali Tigresses Defeat Nepali Chelis To Defend Title
  4. Ruud Van Nistelrooy Warns 'Unstoppable' Man United Must Start Their Season Now
  5. Dortmund Chief Sebastian Kehl Confident In Nuri Sahin Despite Early Season Struggles
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  2. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  3. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  4. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know