Motherwell 1-1 Rangers: Russell Martin Criticises 'Mentality And Ego Problem' After Draw

Rangers took the lead in the first half through captain James Tavernier, but conceded a much-deserved equaliser in the 87th minute to Emmanuel Longelo

Russell Martin criticised Rangers mentality in their draw against Motherwell
Russell Martin criticised Rangers' mentality in their draw against Motherwell
Russell Martin blasted Rangers' "mentality problem" and "egos" after their 1-1 draw with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers took the lead in the first half through captain James Tavernier, but conceded a much-deserved equaliser in the 87th minute to Emmanuel Longelo.

They have now failed to win their opening match in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-83 to 1984-85, a run of three draws.

Martin said he was "so proud" of his players after they beat Panathinaikos in the Champions League during the week, but was far from pleased with his side on Saturday, after they were also booed off the pitch by their fans.

Across his post-match interviews with Sky Sports and BBC Scotland, Martin said: "I think we were lucky to get a point.

"We were nowhere near where we need to be. And I'm extremely disappointed and hurt by that. They were braver than us. They were more aggressive than us.

"The thing I can't accept is, whatever the tactics are, we got outfought, and they were braver than us to play in certain moments.

"This is not me blaming the players at all; I think it's a problem the club has had over the last few years. When it's going well, it's fine, and when it's not, there's a problem. It's not together enough on the pitch.

"We had two men on the pitch today that want to do what they want to do. When you want to just jog around and do what you want to do, there's a big problem. So some of them have to drop their ego.

"I will look at us tactically and accept my responsibility in it. But today, it's a mentality problem. And we got more than what we deserved, actually."

