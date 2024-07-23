Cucho Hernandez is certain the top players from across MLS and Liga MX will give everything to win when they face off in Wednesday's All-Star Game at his club home in Columbus. (More Football News)
Lower.com Field – home to MLS Cup holders the Columbus Crew – will play host to the 28th edition of the MLS All-Star Game, with a team comprised of Mexican football's finest the opponents.
This will be the third edition of the All-Star Game to use the inter-league format.
The MLS All-Stars beat their Liga MX counterparts on penalties in 2021, then triumphed 2-1 in a repeat fixture in 2022 with Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz scoring.
Though Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will miss Wednesday's game due to injury, Hernandez is expecting a high-quality contest and is relishing the chance to play alongside those he is used to facing.
"Nobody holds back," he said. "Even when it's a game of ping pong, you want to win. That's how we are as players.
"We were born competitors and it'll definitely be an intense game that both teams want to win.
"What I really like is meeting new people. Sometimes you see this level of players on television and say, 'What a player!' or 'What a golazo!'
"Then he's here beside you and you can chat with him. It's a really nice experience."
Hernandez, who was selected by his club boss and All-Stars coach Wilfried Nancy, could be partnered in attack by Denis Bouanga, who won the 2023 MLS Golden Boot and has 16 goals in the competition already this term.
The forward, though, insists his priority is always team success, saying: "I try to be as decisive as possible for the team with the players around me, to bring something each day.
"That all speaks to the collective, I'm not being decisive and making my team win so I can be named MVP or get the Golden Boot."
Club America coach Andre Jardine will lead the Liga MX All-Stars after capturing both titles on offer in 2023-24 – the Apertura and the Clausura.
Like Hernandez, Jardine – who has selected a squad containing the likes of Salomon Rondon, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Sergio Canales – will take the game seriously.
"We won't be able to do much tactically, because we will hardly have training, but there is great quality with these players and we want to win," he said.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
MLS All-Stars – Luciano Acosta
As the reigning MLS MVP and the captain of the All-Star side, FC Cincinnati talisman Acosta should take centre-stage, particularly with compatriot Messi ruled out.
Acosta's 82 chances created in MLS this year are more than any other player in the competition, while his 26 goal involvements (11 goals, 15 assists) are also the most in the league.
Liga MX All-Stars – Salomon Rondon
Rondon has already proven his worth on US soil this year, firing Venezuela to the Copa America quarter-finals, where they were edged out on penalties by Canada.
Only Golden Boot winner Lautaro Martinez (five) bettered his tally of three goals at the tournament, with those efforts coming from chances worth 2.44 expected goals (xG). The target man also ranked joint-eighth for chances created with eight, recording one assist.
MATCH PREDICTION: MLS ALL-STARS WIN
Victories have been hard to come by for the MLS All-Stars in recent years, though the calibre of opposition has certainly played into that.
Indeed, since beating Bayern Munich and Tottenham in back-to-back editions of the game in 2014 and 2015, the MLS All-Stars have only triumphed on two of seven occasions.
However, their conquerors through that spell have been Arsenal (twice), Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.
Their two victories both came versus teams made up of Liga MX's finest, and given the level of attacking talent found in Nancy's squad, not to mention the experience of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, they go in as favourites.