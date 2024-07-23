Football

Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature

Had the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played, it would have been the debut of the Argentinian superstar the All-Star game

Lionel Messi-mls-football
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami during an MLS game. AP Photo/Erik Verduzco
info_icon

Star footballer Lionel Messi will not feature in the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star match that takes place on Wednesday, July 24 in Columbus, Ohio. (More Football News)

The Inter Miami star had to leave field due to a right ankle injury during the recently-concluded Copa America final where Argentina won against Colombia through an extra time goal.

Messi has already missed Miami's wins over Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire that took place after the Copa America final.

Had the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played, it would have been the debut of the Argentinian superstar the All-Star game.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained

BY Associated Press

His teammate at Inter Miami, Luis Suarez, will also be not available for the All-star encounter due to a "knee discomfort" as described by the team.

Both the stars were listed among the unavailable players by the league on Monday.

The team said both players' status for Saturday's Leagues Cup opening match at home against Mexican club Puebla “will be assessed based on their daily recovery process.”

Messi's teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will be available.

Another miss from Wednesday's game will be the top goal scorer of the ongoing MLS season Cristian Arango. The Real Salt Lake forward will miss the All-Star Game while serving a four-game suspension from Major League Soccer for violating the league's anti-harassment policy.

Other unavailable MLS All-Stars include Miles Robinson and Ryan Gauld.

Wednesday's match will be the 28th annual Major League Soccer All-Star Game where the best from the American club football will play against the top players from Mexico's Liga MX.

