Football

Mexico 1-0 Bolivia: Experimental El Tri Boost Copa America Preparations With Narrow Win

El Tri, who will face Ecuador, Jamaica and Venezuela in Group B at the Copa America, will play Uruguay and Brazil before the tournament begins on June 20

Mexico celebrate Alvarez's goal
A youthful Mexico stepped up their Copa America preparations with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bolivia in Chicago. (More Football News)

Efrain Alvarez's second-half strike proved enough for El Tri, who fielded eight debutants at Soldier Field.

Two of those debutants went close early on; Ricardo Monreal heading against the bar and Ettson Ayon testing Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, while Ramiro Vaca fired over for the visitors later in the half.

However, the hosts did find the breakthrough within two minutes of the restart, as Monreal squared for Alvarez to control and finish.

El Tri, who will face Ecuador, Jamaica and Venezuela in Group B at the Copa America, will play Uruguay and Brazil before the tournament begins on June 20.

Dybala was a surprise omission from the squad - null
Copa America Squad Omission 'a Very Tough Blow' For Paulo Dybala

BY Stats Perform

Data Debrief: Mexico maintain Bolivia dominance

Mexico are now unbeaten in each of their last 10 meetings with Bolivia, winning nine and conceding just two goals during that span.

A 3-1 reverse at the 1997 Copa America represents El Tri's only defeat in this fixture.

