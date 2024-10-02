Mauricio Pochettino has named his first squad as head coach of the United States, with Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie recalled to face Panama and Mexico. (More Football News)
The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss, who was unveiled as Gregg Berhalter's successor last month, is gearing up for his first matches in charge of the Stars and Stripes.
Christian Pulisic retains the captain's armband with the AC Milan forward looking to build on his impressive start to the season, in which he has scored five goals and delivered two assists.
Meanwhile, the Juventus duo of Weah and McKennie are back in the fold after missing the September window, as are defenders Antonee and Miles Robinson.
Zack Steffen and Gianluca Busio also return to the squad, with the Colorado Rapids goalkeeper in line to earn his first international cap since March 2022.
The United States will face Panama at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 12, before travelling to Estadio Akron to take on Mexico three days later.
Full squad: Ethan Horvath, Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner; Marlon Fossey, Kristoffer Lund, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty; Brenden Aaronson, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Cardoso, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman; Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.