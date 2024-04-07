Football

Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: Late Mo Salah Penalty Rescues Visitors In Chaotic Old Trafford Draw

Liverpool will be praying a costly Old Trafford draw does not go onto cost them the Premier League title like it did five years ago

Manchester United prevented Liverpool from going top of the Premier League with the draw at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
Manchester United dented bitter rivals Liverpool’s title hopes as Mohamed Salah’s late spot-kick salvaged a 2-2 draw in Jurgen Klopp’s final trip to Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Three weeks on from Erik ten Hag’s men edging an FA Cup classic at the end of extra-time, this age-old rivalry resumed in a similarly chaotic clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

Luis Diaz put dominant Liverpool into a deserved half-time lead against stumbling United, only for Bruno Fernandes’s 45-yard jaw dropper and a magnificent Kobbie Mainoo effort to turn the match on its head.

Salah levelled with a late penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Harvey Elliott, but the Reds could not eke out a winner as Ten Hag’s men successfully put a spanner in their old foes’ title charge.

It was the 27th point Klopp’s comeback kings have won from a losing position but may not be enough, putting them level with leaders Arsenal on 71 points but substantially behind on goal difference.

Liverpool will be praying a costly Old Trafford draw does not go onto cost them the title like it did five years ago.

