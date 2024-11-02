Football

Man Utd Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Meulensteen Believes Van Nistelrooy Must Stay At Old Trafford

Rene Meulensteen believes Manchester United must do everything in their power to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy at the club, amid Ruben Amorim's impending arrival

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
EPL
Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge of Manchester United before Ruben Amorim's arrival
info_icon

Rene Meulensteen believes Manchester United must do everything in their power to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy at the club, amid Ruben Amorim's impending arrival. (More Football News)

United confirmed the appointment of Sporting CP boss Amorim on Friday, four days after announcing they had parted ways with Erik ten Hag following a dismal run of form. 

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League after their first nine games of the season, and welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford this Sunday. 

Van Nistelrooy, who joined Ten Hag's coaching staff in July, oversaw his first game as interim boss in midweek, earning a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup. 

Amorim will officially take charge on November 11, meaning the Dutchman will remain at the helm for United's fixtures against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester. 

The Portuguese arrives at Old Trafford with an impressive resume, having guided Sporting to their first league title in 19 years, and winning the Primeira Liga again in 2023-24.

His 120 victories in the league give him a 76.92% win ratio, which is the best of any Sporting coach on record. 

But former United coach Meulensteen believes it is crucial Van Nistelrooy remains at the club, with his experience vital in helping Amorim understand the pressures of the job. 

"I think the club will have to manufacture something. It's very clear that Amorim wants to bring his own staff, which I think is very understandable," Meulensteen told Stats Perform. 

"He can look at it and say: 'OK, Ruud has got some experience with the players, and he might be able to help me to tell me this and that and the other'.

"That's the conversation he needs to have. If he doesn't see a place for him in and around the first team, then he has to be clear about that as well.

"Because at the end of the day, if you see a little bit of what happened with Erik, let's assume if Amorim had said: 'listen I'm staying in Sporting, I'm not doing it, forget it', then obviously we wouldn't have these conversations. 

"Then, it would have been a little bit more quiet, and I would have said to Ruud: 'listen Ruud, you take over for now, right, and see how we go and see how you get on with it'.

"And if that, for instance, started to come off, Ruud would have given the board and Ineos and all those people enough confidence to say: 'listen, I'll be more than capable of carrying on with it'.

"Now they haven't gone that way, so I can also understand if the manager says: 'no, I don't want anybody that I don't know in that setup, because I really want to do my own thing'.

"Ruud made it clear he wants to stay and be part of it, so at least that's a positive for the incoming manager. If the incoming manager has other plans, then the club has to find something different."

Amorim will be United's youngest boss since 33-year-old Wilf McGuinness took charge of them on Boxing Day 1970 against Derby County.

Since March 2020, when Amorim took charge, Sporting have the highest win percentage of any team across Europe's top 10 leagues (77% - 120 wins out of 156 games).

His first game at the helm comes against Ipswich Town after the international break, but it remains to be seen whether Van Nistelrooy will remain alongside him. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Akash Deep Continues Southpaw Supremacy; Cleans Up Tom Latham With A Beauty | Watch
  2. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Young, Mitchell Lead Visitors Fightback | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 72/3
  3. Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition
  4. Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ricky Ponting And Ian Healy Back Nathan McSweeney For Vacant Opening Spot
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal
  2. Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  4. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  5. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Two Militants Killed In Anantnag; 4 Personnel Injured In Srinagar Gunfight; Search Op Underway In Bandipora
  2. PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy
  3. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  4. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  5. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  2. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  3. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  5. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival