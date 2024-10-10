Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui will be absent for several weeks after undergoing a minor heart procedure. (More Football News)
Mazraoui joined United from Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial £12.8million (€15m) in August and has quickly established himself as the Red Devils' first-choice right-back.
He has started all seven of their Premier League games this season, with Erik ten Hag's men taking just eight points to record their worst-ever start to a campaign in the competition.
On Monday, he withdrew from Morocco's squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic, having experienced heart palpitations.
Widespread reports on Thursday then said Mazraoui had successfully undergone a corrective procedure and would return within a few weeks.
Mazraoui was withdrawn at half-time in United's goalless draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, with Harry Maguire also replaced at the interval.
Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long-term absentees, meanwhile, leaving Ten Hag's men short in defence ahead of their return to action against Brentford on October 19.