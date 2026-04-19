Man City Vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26: See Live Photos From Title Race Decider At Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a crucial match that could decide the English Premier League 2025-26 title race. Arsenal enter the match six points ahead at the top of the table, but Man City are in good form and have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's men beat Arsenal in the English League Cup final and will look for another victory that will put them in touching distance of the league leaders. See the best live action in pictures from the Etihad Stadium during the Man City vs Arsenal match.

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English Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland misses a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2025-26: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 33
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs with Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera receives a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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