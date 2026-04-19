Man City Vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26: See Live Photos From Title Race Decider At Etihad Stadium
Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a crucial match that could decide the English Premier League 2025-26 title race. Arsenal enter the match six points ahead at the top of the table, but Man City are in good form and have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's men beat Arsenal in the English League Cup final and will look for another victory that will put them in touching distance of the league leaders. See the best live action in pictures from the Etihad Stadium during the Man City vs Arsenal match.
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