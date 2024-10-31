In-form Jamal Musiala bagged a first-half hat-trick to steer Bayern Munich into the DFB Pokal third round with a 4-0 victory over hosts Mainz on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Musiala, who also scored in their 5-0 league win over Bochum on Sunday, slotted in from a Harry Kane pass for a second-minute lead after a powerful run down the left by Alphonso Davies.
Musiala headed in the second goal in the 37th minute from close range before the Bundesliga leaders struck twice more in first-half stoppage time through Leroy Sane and Musiala to kill off the tie.
The visitors took their foot off the gas after the break but Mainz still found no way past the Bayern defence.
Substitute Leon Goretzka thought he had scored another for Bayern with a glancing header but Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner pulled off a sensational save to deny the midfielder.
Eintracht Frankfurt also advanced with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, as did Werder Bremen following their 1-0 win over second-tier side Paderborn.
Fellow Bundesliga club Union Berlin, however, crashed out of the competition after losing 2-0 at third-tier club Arminia Bielefeld.
Data Debrief: Musiala leads the way for Bayern
The game marked Musiala's first hat-trick for the club in his 174th appearance - he has now scored 50 competitive goals for the Bavarian side.
Bayern have now scored three goals during the first 15 minutes of the first half, no team has more in the 2024-2025 DFB Pokal. Musiala's goal marked their fastest in the competition this season, after just 89 seconds.
Prior to this match, Musiala's last goal in the DFB Pokal was also against Mainz, back in February 2023.