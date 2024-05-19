Football

Luton Town 2-4 Fulham: Hatters' Relegation Confirmed After Six-Goal Thriller On Final Day

Rob Edwards’ side bowed out of the top flight after a single season, as Raul Jimenez’s brace and further strikes from Adama Traore and Harry Wilson helped the visitors prevail

Rob Edwards applauds Luton's fans.
info_icon

Luton Town’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following a 4-2 defeat by Fulham at Kenilworth Road. (More Football News)

Rob Edwards’ side bowed out of the top flight after a single season, as Raul Jimenez’s brace and further strikes from Adama Traore and Harry Wilson helped the visitors prevail in a six-goal thriller.

The Hatters – for whom Carlton Morris and Alfie Doughty were on target – headed into the final day three points from safety and needing an ambitious 12-goal swing to stand any chance of usurping 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

The Reds’ win at Burnley ultimately rendered this result irrelevant, condemning Luton to an immediate return to the Championship after finishing in 18th place.

Fulham end the campaign in 13th.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead on the half-hour mark when Tahith Chong slotted home from close range, only to be denied by the offside flag.

But it was the visitors who broke through in the 43rd minute, when Traore controlled Harry Wilson’s pass and drilled home from the edge of the box.

Luton quickly responded in first-half injury time, with Morris equalising from the spot after Calvin Bassey tripped Chiedozie Ogbene.

But Fulham regained their advantage before half-time when Wilson teed up Jimenez to neatly steer into Thomas Kaminski’s bottom-right corner.

The Mexican grabbed his second of the game and seventh of the season within two minutes of the restart, when he headed home a Harrison Reed free kick. 

But back came the hosts with a free kick of their own, as Doughty’s low delivery crept under Bernd Leno in the 55th minute.

Wilson rattled the crossbar from another set piece on the hour, but the Wales international sealed the victory eight minutes later; a swift counter culminating in him brilliantly guiding Traore’s lay-off into the top-right corner.

Luton bow out in trademark fashion

Luton brought the curtain down on their brief but enjoyable Premier League tenure with a game that epitomised their season.

The Hatters carried their usual attacking threat and took their goal tally for the campaign to 52. Only Blackpool (55 in 2010-11) have found the net more times during a 20-team Premier League season in which they were relegated.

But Luton, who only kept two clean sheets all season, looked vulnerable defensively once more and were ultimately exposed. They conceded 85 goals this term, their most during a single top-flight campaign.

Four-goal Fulham end winless streak

Fulham arrived at Kenilworth Road without a victory in their four previous games – during which they had scored just two goals.

Meanwhile, not since a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in 2016-17 had the Cottagers won their final league match of the season.

Nevertheless, Marco Silva’s side stopped the rot with four very well-taken goals to officially seal Luton’s fate.

It marked the first time they had netted four times in a single Premier League since beating Brighton and Hove Albion by the same scoreline in January 2019.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Grabs Late Draw For Italian Champions
  2. Star Biker Hemanth Muddappa Breaks Jordanian Fahim Zahrani's Record Over Quarter-Mile
  3. Man City 3-1 West Ham: Erling Haaland Tops Off EPL Title With Second Golden Boot In Row
  4. Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Gunners Deserved More Than Finishing Second In Premier League - Havertz
  5. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Called Off Due To Rain, Set For Royal Derby In Eliminator
World News
  1. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Launched | What We Know
  5. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup