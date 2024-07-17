Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid

Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Real Madrid until June 2025. (More Football News)
The 38-year-old's previous contract expired at the end of June, but he has reached an agreement to play a 13th season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Modric signed for Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and has since made 534 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing 83 assists.
He boasts a club-record 26 trophies, including six Champions League, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups and four LaLiga titles.
In 46 appearances last season, with many of those off the bench, he scored twice and assisted six goals.
The announcement also confirmed that Modric will be the new club captain following Nacho's departure last month.