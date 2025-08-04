Lucas Paqueta Committed To West Ham But Michail Antonio Not In Plans, Says Graham Potter

Lucas Paqueta , who joined the Hammers in 2022, was under investigation for a potential breach of betting regulations, but will now not face a suspension

Graham Potter confirmed that Lucas Paqueta remains committed to West Ham United after being cleared of spot-fixing charges. 

Paqueta, who joined the Hammers in 2022, was under investigation for a potential breach of betting regulations, but will now not face a suspension. 

The two-year-long investigation concluded on Thursday, though the Brazilian's future at the club has been put into question. 

He made 33 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season, netting four goals from a 5.3 expected goals (xG) tally. 

Though he did not register any assists, Paqueta created the second-most chances among the squad (36), behind only captain Jarrod Bowen (51).

His performances have seen him linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Manchester City, but Potter was positive about Paqueta's future. 

"You never know for sure because anything can happen in the window with anybody," said Potter at a media conference. 

"But the news is incredibly positive. If it had gone the other way, there would have been a whole other line of questions.

"Lucas is happy and committed. He is an important person in dressing room and at the club and we love him. We just want to help him enjoy his football.

"You can imagine on a personal level for him, having to fight those allegations was an incredible challenge for him. It has been a really tough period in his life and career.

"It is a credit to him and his family and everyone who has supported him that he has come through."

info_icon

Potter was speaking to reporters ahead of West Ham's Premier League Summer Series match with Bournemouth on Sunday. 

The Hammers beat Everton 2-1 in their last game of the tournament, having gone down by the same scoreline to Manchester United in their previous match. 

After a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Potter has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Callum Wilson, who joined the club as a free agent following his exit from Newcastle United. 

Potter was asked whether West Ham's all-time leading goalscorer Michail Antonio would be part of his plans for 2025-26, and simply replied with: "No."

Last month, the club said no formal decision had been made on the player, whose contract expired at the end of July. 

"As a long-serving, highly-respected player, and a much-loved member of the West Ham family, the club's absolute priority at this time is to support Michail personally in his journey to resume playing at the highest level," said a statement.

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £7m, in 2015.

The 35-year-old has made 323 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions, scoring 83 goals and providing 38 assists. 

Published At:
