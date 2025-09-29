Max Aarons' 94-minute winner helped Rangers finally achieve the first victory of their Scottish Premiership campaign after battling past Livingston 2-1 on Sunday.
Rangers were perilously close to the longest winless streak in their history before Aarons found the bottom-left corner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.
James Tavernier came up with the goods in the 23rd minute when Oliver Antman picked out the right-back, who opened the scoring with an acrobatic finish from close range.
And five minutes after the Rangers captain struck the first blow, Russell Martin's side were awarded a penalty after Nicolas Raskin was brought down by Stevie May in the box.
However, Tavernier was unable to convert the resulting spot-kick as Jerome Prior produced a brilliant stop with his feet to keep the deficit at just one goal heading into the break.
Rangers were left to rue their missed chances in the second half, when Mohamad Sylla's head met a pinpoint Adam Montgomery cross to restore parity in the 68th minute.
And when it looked like the spoils would be shared, Aarons popped up with the winner after finishing from Raskin's corner to spark wild scenes among the travelling supporters.
Data Debrief: Raskin and Tavernier star in first win
Despite a poor start, Tavernier has been leading by example this term, with his opening goal meaning that he has now scored three Premiership goals this season, more than any other Rangers player.
Raskin has also been an exception to the rule so far this season, having provided two assists in the Premiership already, including one in this match — the most of any player within Martin's ranks.
Aarons' last-minute heroics meant that Rangers managed to avoid a club-record seven league matches without a win.
Rangers have also now won 10 of their last 11 away games at Livingston in all competitions (D1), including their last seven in a row.