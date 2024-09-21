Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth, EPL: Luis Diaz Double Sends Reds To Top Of Table

Liverpool surged to the Premier League summit after Luiz Diaz scored twice in a convincing 3-0 victory over Bournemouth. (More Football News)
Visiting forward Antoine Semenyo saw an early strike overturned for offside following a VAR review before one-way traffic ensued in the first half at Anfield, with Diaz twice on target.
The Colombia winger profited from Kepa Arrizabalaga's slack positioning for the opener before finishing through the legs of the Bournemouth goalkeeper just two minutes later.
Darwin Nunez added an eye-catching third with a brilliant strike before the break as Arne Slot's side responded in style to their defeat against Nottingham Forest last time out in the competition.
Saturday's routine win moves Liverpool, at least temporarily, to top spot before Sunday's heavyweight clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, while Bournemouth drop to 13th.
Data Debrief: Diaz dazzles on Merseyside
Diaz continued his fine start under Slot this season, taking his tally to five for the campaign, with only Erling Haaland (nine) scoring more at this stage.
Only Michael Owen in 2000-01 and Mohamed Salah in 2020-21 (both six) have netted more goals for the Reds in the opening five games of a Premier League season than the Colombian.
Diaz also registered an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.67 to Liverpool's 1.98 total, while he also recorded the joint-most shots on target (four) with Salah.
His second goal came courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass, with the Reds right-back having now been directly involved in 100 goals as a Liverpool player (19 goals and 81 assists).