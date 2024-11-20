Football

Leicester City Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players

Chelsea have started the season well and currently sit third after 11 matches, but Maresca feels a tinge of regret at not being able to involve everyone

Joao Felix
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that he is struggling to keep all of his talent happy ahead of their game against Leicester on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Blues' first-team squad page listed 43 players at the start of the season, with 10 players having joined over the summer.

As a result, this has meant limited game time for some of the club's more senior players, such as Joao Felix who is yet to start a Premier League game since joining permanently in summer.

Despite this issue, Chelsea have started the season well and currently sit third after 11 matches, but Maresca feels a tinge of regret at not being able to involve everyone.

"I feel a shame for Joao and I would like to give him more minutes in the Premier League but we need defensive balance and we cannot play with Joao, Cole [Palmer], Christo [Nkunku]," he said.

"I’d like to put all of them on the pitch but then you need to defend, and you need the right balance.

"I don’t have any doubts that if Joao keeps working well, he will find his moment in the Premier League."

Leicester manager Steve Cooper, meanwhile, will have to pick his team up following a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United prior to the international break. He will have to do so without key player Ricardo Pereira, who is out for four months with a hamstring injury.

"It's a real blow for everybody, and especially him. We'll all be with him now in his recovery," he told BBC Sport.

Having kept just one clean sheet in 11 league games, Cooper is also aware of where his side need to improve.

"We're not going to hide away from the chances and goals we're conceding, and we'll keep showing intent to improve that," he said.

EPL: Manchester United vs Leicester City - Photo: AP/Jon Super
Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge

BY Photo Webdesk

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester – Jamie Vardy

Vardy is 37 years old, but tops the scoring charts at Leicester having netted four goals in the Premier League.

He has opened the scoring on one occasion this season and has a conversion rate of 33.33% having scored his goals from 12 shots on goal.

Chelsea – Cole Palmer

Palmer ranks fifth in the Premier League top scorers so far this season, having scored seven goals. He also ranks equal-second for goal involvements, having added five assists alongside his goals.

The Chelsea forward has had at least three shots in five of his last six league games and ranks fourth for total shots in the Premier League with 36.

MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN

Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Chelsea's goalkeeper Filip Joergensen applaud after the match against FC Noah - | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Chelsea earned a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal in their last match before the international break, which left them third in the table and four points behind second-placed Manchester City

That draw means that Chelsea have lost just one of their last 10 league games (W5 D4), which came against league leaders Liverpool in October.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last seven away games against Leicester (W4 D2), winning four of their last five meetings overall.

Leicester are winless in their last 13 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top four of the table (D3 L10). They come into this with three defeats in their last four matches in all competitions (D1).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Leicester – 19%

Draw – 21.6%

Chelsea – 59.5%

