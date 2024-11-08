Football

Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

Chelsea demolished Armenian club Noah 8-0 to set a record for the biggest victory in the third-tier Conference League. Chelsea took a 6-0 lead in the first half on two goals from João Félix, and one a piece from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi and Mykhailo Mudryk. Christopher Nkunku added two more in the second half, the second from the spot.