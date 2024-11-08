Football

Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

Chelsea demolished Armenian club Noah 8-0 to set a record for the biggest victory in the third-tier Conference League. Chelsea took a 6-0 lead in the first half on two goals from João Félix, and one a piece from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi and Mykhailo Mudryk. Christopher Nkunku added two more in the second half, the second from the spot.

Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_ Axel Disasi
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Chelsea's goalkeeper Filip Joergensen applaud after the match against FC Noah | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

2/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_
Europa Conference League: The scoreboard showing the score of 8-0 after match between Chelsea and FC Noah | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
3/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Christopher Nkunku
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku reacts after scoring from a penalty to score his side's eighth goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
4/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Mykhailo Mudryk
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk scores his side's fifth goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
5/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Benoit Badiashile
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile, left, vies for the ball with Noah's Goncalo Gregorio | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
6/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Joao Felix
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Joao Felix celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
7/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Axel Disasi
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, celebrates with Christopher Nkunku after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
8/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Tyrique George
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Tyrique George competes for the ball with Noah's Hovhannes Hambardzumyan | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
9/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_Tosin Adarabioyo
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
10/10
Europa Conference League Chelsea Vs FC Noah football match photo_ Axel Disasi
Europa Conference League: Chelsea's Axel Disasi, left, vies for the ball with Noah's Helder Ferreira | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
