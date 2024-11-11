Sports

Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge

Manchester United's incoming head coach Ruben Amorim will take over a team on the up after a 3-0 win against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (November 10, 2024) made it four games unbeaten in all competitions under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. Amorim officially starts on Monday after serving out his notice period at Sporting Lisbon and comes into a club that seems to be in a much healthier position than it was when Erik ten Hag was fired at the end of last month. On his 250th appearance for the club, Bruno Fernandes scored with a brilliant curling shot from the edge of the area in the 17th minute at Old Trafford.