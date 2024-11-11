Sports

Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge

Manchester United's incoming head coach Ruben Amorim will take over a team on the up after a 3-0 win against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (November 10, 2024) made it four games unbeaten in all competitions under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. Amorim officially starts on Monday after serving out his notice period at Sporting Lisbon and comes into a club that seems to be in a much healthier position than it was when Erik ten Hag was fired at the end of last month. On his 250th appearance for the club, Bruno Fernandes scored with a brilliant curling shot from the edge of the area in the 17th minute at Old Trafford.

EPL: Leicester City vs Manchester United
EPL: Manchester United vs Leicester City Photo: AP/Jon Super

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

1/9
EPL: Manchester United vs Leicester City
EPL: Leicester City vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's head coach Ruud van Nistelrooij celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Leicester City
English Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
English Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Leicester City Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Manchester United vs Leicester City Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
English Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his teammate Casemiro after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
Britain Soccer Premier League
English Premier League Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after Leicester's Victor Kristiansen scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
EPL 2024: Manchester United vs Leicester City
EPL 2024: Leicester City vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
EPL 2024: Leicester City vs Manchester United
EPL 2024: Manchester United vs Leicester City Photo: AP/Jon Super
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his teammates Marcus Rashford and Noussair Mazraoui after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
English Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Jon Super
Leicester's Jordan Ayew challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Amad Diallo and his teammate Matthijs de Ligt, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

