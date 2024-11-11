Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's head coach Ruud van Nistelrooij celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his teammate Casemiro after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after Leicester's Victor Kristiansen scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his teammates Marcus Rashford and Noussair Mazraoui after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Leicester's Jordan Ayew challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Amad Diallo and his teammate Matthijs de Ligt, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.