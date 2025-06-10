Latvia 1-1 Albania Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers: Spoils Shared At Skonto Stadium

Latvia Vs Albania Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch the highlights and updates from the football qualifying match between Latvia and Albania, right here at the Skonto stadium

World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer Albania vs Serbia photos
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Albania vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Vlasov Sulaj
Latvia drew against Albania in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, to be played at the Skonto Stadium. Defender Antonijs Cernomordijs own-goal gave Albania the lead however the defender scored at the right end, to level it up for the hosts. Catch the Highlights from the football qualifying match between Latvia and Albania, right here at the Skonto stadium
LIVE UPDATES

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT

Spoils shared as Albania drop further points in the qualifying race.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H

These two have met five times and all five have been draws.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Group K

Here's how Group K looks like
Here's how Group K looks like

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Match Underway

Match underway between Latvia and Albania as both sides eye victory.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: No Goals Yet

It's been a quiet start from either side with no goals despite both sides producing 1 shot on target.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Goal

The Albanians have finally taken the lead thanks to Antonijs Černomordijs own-goal scored in the 29th minute of normal play. Huge goal for the away team.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Serbia vs Andorra

In other match, Serbia are 2-0 up against Andorra thanks to a brace from Aleksandar Mitrović.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Crazy End To Half

Antonijs Cernomordijs has levelled it for the home team, after the defender had scored an own-goal. It's retribution for the Riga FC defender as we go into the break with 1-1 score.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second Half Underway

Second-half is underway with both teams level at 1-1 at Skonto Stadium.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Albania With Lions Share Of Possession

The visitors have lions share of the possession with 64% of the ball but have yet to register a shot on target.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: More Drama Awaited

With Latvia scoring in stoppage time in the first-half, expect more of the same in this one as well. Don't count out either side.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Aleksandar Mitrović Hat-trick

Aleksandar Mitrović has scored an hat-trick as Serbia are headed to an emphatic victory over lowly Andorra.

Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Draw Incoming

Draw on the cards for this one unless we see some drama in this fixture.

