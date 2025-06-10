Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT
Spoils shared as Albania drop further points in the qualifying race.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H
These two have met five times and all five have been draws.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Group K
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Match Underway
Match underway between Latvia and Albania as both sides eye victory.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: No Goals Yet
It's been a quiet start from either side with no goals despite both sides producing 1 shot on target.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Goal
The Albanians have finally taken the lead thanks to Antonijs Černomordijs own-goal scored in the 29th minute of normal play. Huge goal for the away team.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Serbia vs Andorra
In other match, Serbia are 2-0 up against Andorra thanks to a brace from Aleksandar Mitrović.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Crazy End To Half
Antonijs Cernomordijs has levelled it for the home team, after the defender had scored an own-goal. It's retribution for the Riga FC defender as we go into the break with 1-1 score.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second Half Underway
Second-half is underway with both teams level at 1-1 at Skonto Stadium.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Albania With Lions Share Of Possession
The visitors have lions share of the possession with 64% of the ball but have yet to register a shot on target.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: More Drama Awaited
With Latvia scoring in stoppage time in the first-half, expect more of the same in this one as well. Don't count out either side.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Aleksandar Mitrović Hat-trick
Aleksandar Mitrović has scored an hat-trick as Serbia are headed to an emphatic victory over lowly Andorra.
Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Draw Incoming
Draw on the cards for this one unless we see some drama in this fixture.