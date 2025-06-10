FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Albania vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Vlasov Sulaj

Latvia drew against Albania in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, to be played at the Skonto Stadium. Defender Antonijs Cernomordijs own-goal gave Albania the lead however the defender scored at the right end, to level it up for the hosts. Catch the Highlights from the football qualifying match between Latvia and Albania, right here at the Skonto stadium

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2025, 02:22:41 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT Spoils shared as Albania drop further points in the qualifying race.

10 Jun 2025, 10:57:18 pm IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H These two have met five times and all five have been draws.

10 Jun 2025, 11:05:31 pm IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Group K Here's how Group K looks like

11 Jun 2025, 12:28:29 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Match Underway Match underway between Latvia and Albania as both sides eye victory.

11 Jun 2025, 12:35:41 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: No Goals Yet It's been a quiet start from either side with no goals despite both sides producing 1 shot on target.

11 Jun 2025, 12:47:42 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Goal The Albanians have finally taken the lead thanks to Antonijs Černomordijs own-goal scored in the 29th minute of normal play. Huge goal for the away team.

11 Jun 2025, 12:58:57 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Serbia vs Andorra In other match, Serbia are 2-0 up against Andorra thanks to a brace from Aleksandar Mitrović.

11 Jun 2025, 01:09:35 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Crazy End To Half Antonijs Cernomordijs has levelled it for the home team, after the defender had scored an own-goal. It's retribution for the Riga FC defender as we go into the break with 1-1 score.

11 Jun 2025, 01:24:26 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second Half Underway Second-half is underway with both teams level at 1-1 at Skonto Stadium.

11 Jun 2025, 01:33:20 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Albania With Lions Share Of Possession The visitors have lions share of the possession with 64% of the ball but have yet to register a shot on target.

11 Jun 2025, 01:44:28 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: More Drama Awaited With Latvia scoring in stoppage time in the first-half, expect more of the same in this one as well. Don't count out either side.

11 Jun 2025, 01:54:48 am IST Latvia vs Albania Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Aleksandar Mitrović Hat-trick Aleksandar Mitrović has scored an hat-trick as Serbia are headed to an emphatic victory over lowly Andorra.