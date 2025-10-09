Laos Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Group F Match Preview, When And Where To Watch

Watch Laos vs Malaysia live today in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Malaysia lead Group F despite FIFA sanctions, while Laos look to build momentum at home. Here's all you need to know about the LAO vs MAS football match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Laos Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Group F Match
File photo of the Laos national football team. | Photo: Instagram/lff_official
  • Malaysia lead Group F standings with 6 points; Laos and Vietnam trail with 3 each

  • Laos bounced back from a 0-5 loss to Vietnam with a 2-1 win over Nepal

  • Malaysia dominate head-to-head record (13-1); Laos's only win came in 1997

Laos welcome Malaysia at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane for their Group F, matchday 3 fixture in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third round on Thursday (October 9). Watch the Laos vs Malaysia football match live today.

Laos enter the match following a mixed record in recent outings. They suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat to Vietnam in their campaign opener, but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Nepal.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are in commanding form, having beaten Nepal 2-0 and thrashed Vietnam 4-0. However, their campaign has been clouded by a recent FIFA ruling that sanctioned Malaysia for fielding seven players with 'falsified eligibility documents' in their win over Vietnam.

As things stand, Malaysia lead Group F with six points and a +6 goal difference. Vietnam and Laos have three points each, but the former are second thanks to a superior goal difference. Nepal, winless so far, are at the bottom of the points table.

Laos Vs Malaysia Head-To-Head Record

This marks the 20th meeting between the two teams, and Malaysia lead the head-to-head record 13-1 with five draws. Laos's only win against Malaysia came on October 14, 1997, in a South East Asian Games group match, 1-0.

In their most recent meeting, in a November 2024 international friendly, Malaysia beat Laos 3-1 at PAT Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand. With Malaysia aiming to extend their lead and Laos hoping to capitalise on home advantage, expect a close fight today in Vientiane.

Laos Vs Malaysia, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When to watch the Laos vs Malaysia, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live?

The Laos vs Malaysia, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be played on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Laos vs Malaysia, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live?

the Laos vs Malaysia, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. In Laos, fans can watch the match on TV Lao, LNTV1, and LNTV3. Fans in Malaysia can watch the match live on Astro Go, Sukan RTM, sooka, TV Okey, and Astro Arena Bola.

