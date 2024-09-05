Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he is committed to Barcelona for the long term, brushing off suggestions he could return to Germany in the near future. (More Football News)
The goalkeeper joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2014 and has since made 417 appearances for La Blaugrana in all competitions, keeping 175 clean sheets.
In his 10 years with the Catalan giants, he has won five LaLiga titles, five Copa del Reys, a Champions League and a Club World Cup, with his current contract set to run out in 2028.
He is now set to step up as Germany's number one following Manuel Neuer's international retirement, and when asked if he could also see himself filling the 38-year-old’s shoes at Bayern Munich, Ter Stegen claimed that was not on his mind.
"Wow, I still have a long contract with my club and am very happy with my family in Catalonia," he said.
"I don't know if Germany will ever be a footballing destination for me again. We'll see about that.
"In general, I am very, very satisfied at the moment with my current contractual situation and with the club I am at right now."