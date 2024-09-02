Football

Kevin De Bruyne: No Talks To Leave Man City

De Bruyne has helped City make a perfect start in their quest to win a fifth straight Premier League title

Kevin De Bruyne-Pep Guardiola-football
Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola
info_icon

Kevin De Bruyne has said he has not held any talks over leaving Manchester City. (More Football News)

De Bruyne has helped City make a perfect start in their quest to win a fifth straight Premier League title.

However, the Belgium playmaker was linked with a move away from the club over the summer, amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne had previously claimed he was "open to anything" ahead of his 10th season with City.

Man City striker Khadija Shaw. - File Photo
Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football

BY Associated Press

But speaking to BBC Radio Manchester after City's 3-1 win over West Ham, De Bruyne said: "I haven't spoken to anyone, to be honest.

"There has been a lot of noise and news. I expected a quiet summer and that's actually what happened.

"I went on holiday for four weeks, came back and started training. That was it. Nothing to tell.

"I've not been entertained by anybody or spoken to anybody."

However, De Bruyne is anticipating to hold talks with the club as he is now into the final year of his deal.

"Once the season goes on, I'm sure there will be conversations to be had with City," he said.

"I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don't really feel the rush for the moment."

De Bruyne has scored one goal and set up another across City's opening three league matches of 2024-25, and leads the top flight for expected assists (xA) with 1.6, while he has also created 11 chances, tied for third in the division along with Cole Palmer.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: BAN 143 Runs Away From Historic Series Sweep
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
  5. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Win Over Lille Helps Navigate Champions League Unknown, Insists Luis Enrique
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Left Wanting More From 'Frenetic' Juventus Attack
  4. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Says He Trusted Real Madrid Process After Pressure-Relieving Brace
  5. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  5. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'
  2. 'Will Enter Mosques And Hit You': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Booked For Hate Speech | Video
  3. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal
  4. Cambridge PhD Holder Jasdeep Singh Gill Named New Head Of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)
  5. Congress Freshly Accuses SEBI Chairman Buch Of Drawing Salary From ICICI Bank Since 2017
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Yogesh Kathunia Retains Silver In Discus Throw
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal