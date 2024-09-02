Kevin De Bruyne: No Talks To Leave Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has said he has not held any talks over leaving Manchester City. (More Football News)
De Bruyne has helped City make a perfect start in their quest to win a fifth straight Premier League title.
However, the Belgium playmaker was linked with a move away from the club over the summer, amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia.
De Bruyne had previously claimed he was "open to anything" ahead of his 10th season with City.
But speaking to BBC Radio Manchester after City's 3-1 win over West Ham, De Bruyne said: "I haven't spoken to anyone, to be honest.
"There has been a lot of noise and news. I expected a quiet summer and that's actually what happened.
"I went on holiday for four weeks, came back and started training. That was it. Nothing to tell.
"I've not been entertained by anybody or spoken to anybody."
However, De Bruyne is anticipating to hold talks with the club as he is now into the final year of his deal.
"Once the season goes on, I'm sure there will be conversations to be had with City," he said.
"I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months. I don't really feel the rush for the moment."
De Bruyne has scored one goal and set up another across City's opening three league matches of 2024-25, and leads the top flight for expected assists (xA) with 1.6, while he has also created 11 chances, tied for third in the division along with Cole Palmer.