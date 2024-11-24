Indian Super League 2024-25: Clinical Kerala Blasters End Win Drought With Commading 3-0 Victory Against Chennaiyin

Kerala Blasters FC put three past Chennaiyin FC to take all three points in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday, November 24. (More Football News)
The match started off on a decent note, but picked up some serious pace with both teams starting to go all-out.
Jesus Jimenez opened the scoring for the Blasters in the 56th minute of the clash, and it was doubled by Noah Sadaoui 14 minutes later, with Adrian Luna assisting him.
The visitors, however, made a few changes, with Kiyan Nassiri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, and Daniel Chima Chukwu all coming in.
But the game was all done and dusted as Kerala notched up their third in the 92nd minute, with Rahul Kannoly Praveen tripling the hosts lead, to give them all three points.
Kerala Blasters now will play FC Goa on Thursday, November 28, while Chennaiyin FC will battle it out against Mohun Bagan SC on Saturday, November 30.