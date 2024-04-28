Football

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan, Serie A: Goalless Draw Ensures Rossoneri Retain Grip On Second Spot

AC Milan remain second in the standings on 70 points while Juventus remain third on 65, after Inter Milan sealed the title on Monday

Rafael Leao was unable to break the deadlock in Turin.
Juventus and Milan played out a 0-0 draw at a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Saturday, with both sides still seeking to secure Champions League spots for next season. (More Football News)

Midfielder Filip Kostic and striker Arkadiusz Milik had great chances to give Juventus the lead in the second half but Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello showed off his skills to keep their attempts out.

The Rossoneri finished the game without a shot on target as the contest finished goalless, leaving the sides to share the spoils.

Milan remain second in the standings on 70 points while Juventus remain third on 65, after Inter sealed the title on Monday. 

