Joachim Andersen Completes Fulham Reunion As Crystal Palace Switch Confirmed

Joachim Andersen has returned to Fulham three years after his loan spell with the club, joining from Crystal Palace in a permanent deal. (More Football News)
Andersen, who made 31 appearances for the Cottagers in the 2020-21 campaign, has signed an initial five-year contract for a reported £30million transfer fee.
The Danish international becomes Marco Silva's fifth senior signing of the transfer window ahead of their first home game of the season against Leicester City on Saturday.
Andersen helped Fulham keep nine clean sheets in his previous stint with the club, a total only bettered by the 11 he managed for Palace during the 2021-22 campaign.
The 28-year-old was a standout performer for the Eagles last term, completing the most passes (1713) and winning the most aerial duels (91) for Oliver Glasner's side.
“It’s really nice to be here. Feels a little bit like coming home, so it’s a good feeling," Anderson told Fulham's official website.
“Of course, I know the club, I know how Fulham are playing, I know many players, I know some staff, so I didn’t need anyone to convince me because I knew a lot of things already.
“I had some good talks with the manager. I know the playing style he likes to play, so it was just a decision I needed to make myself, with my wife and family, and see what’s the best for me, and I think this is a good step for my career.”