Football

Italy Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs SUI Round Of 16 Match

Here are all the details about Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Round of 16 match live streaming

(Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Italy's Davide Frattesi, left, and Federico Chiesa vie for the ball during a training session ahead of Saturday's Euro 2024, round of 16 soccer match against Switzerland, in Iserlohn, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Photo: (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
info_icon

lItaly and Switzerland will start their UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 stage with a clash against each other on June 29, Saturday at Berlin's Olympiastadion. (Preview | More Football News)

Itlay, the defending champions, started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Albania in the opening group stage match. In the second game, Spain handed them a 1-0 defeat. However, soon the Azurris bounced back and ended in 1-1 draw with Croatia, which was enough for them to qualify for the last 16.

Speaking of Switzerland, they are heading towards the Round of 16 being an unbeatable force. In the group stage of Euro 2024, the Swiss asserted their dominance with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and then sharing points with Scotland 1-1 and the hosts Germany 1-1.

Here are all the details about Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match live streaming:

When is the Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Round of 16 match will be played on Saturday, June 29 at Berlin's Olympiastadion at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap
  2. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  3. NEET-UG Row: June 23 Re-Exam Results Likely Tomorrow, CBI Searches At Seven Spots In Gujarat | Top Points
  4. Tamil Nadu: 4 Dead After Explosion Rattles Fire Cracker Unit In Virudhunagar
  5. Deep Dive | Ep 13 | The Constitution of India
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  5. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Rain Halt Match? Check Barbados Weather News
  2. Superbet Classic 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Settles For Draw Against D Gukesh In Round 3
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs SUI Round Of 16 Match
  4. BRA 4-1 PAR, Copa America 2024: Brazil Dominate Paraguay, Vinicius Junior Scores Twice - In Pics
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test: India Post Highest-Ever Team Total In Women's Cricket
World News
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  3. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  4. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  5. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'