Italy Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs SUI Round Of 16 Match

lItaly and Switzerland will start their UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 stage with a clash against each other on June 29, Saturday at Berlin's Olympiastadion. (Preview | More Football News)
Itlay, the defending champions, started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Albania in the opening group stage match. In the second game, Spain handed them a 1-0 defeat. However, soon the Azurris bounced back and ended in 1-1 draw with Croatia, which was enough for them to qualify for the last 16.
Speaking of Switzerland, they are heading towards the Round of 16 being an unbeatable force. In the group stage of Euro 2024, the Swiss asserted their dominance with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and then sharing points with Scotland 1-1 and the hosts Germany 1-1.
Here are all the details about Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match live streaming:
When is the Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?
The Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Round of 16 match will be played on Saturday, June 29 at Berlin's Olympiastadion at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.