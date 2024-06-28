Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

Defending champion Italy aims to continue its dominance over Switzerland to reach the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Saturday. Switzerland hasn't beaten Italy for 31 years and has only eight wins from their previous 61 meetings. But the Swiss are unbeaten so far this year and their only loss in 2023 came in the last game of qualifying. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT) on Saturday. (More Football News)