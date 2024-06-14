Football

Italy Vs Albania, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Here's all the details about the Italy Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B matchday 1 Live Streaming

(Moritz Frankenberg/dpa via AP)
The Italian coach of the Turkish national soccer team, Vincenzo Montella, leads a training session ahead of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Barsinghausen, Germany, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: (Moritz Frankenberg/dpa via AP)
info_icon

Italy are ready to start their title defense at the 2024 UEFA European Championship up against Albania on June 15, Satuday (June 16, Sunday at 12:30 AM IST) at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. (More Football News)

The defending champions are seeking a third European Championship title — after winning the 1968 and 2020 tournaments. The Italians ended the 2000 and 2012 Euro as runners-up. The wound they have sustained in 2022 by failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is now healing as they are back on the big stage again.

Speaking of Albania, they are participating in the European Championship for the second time in 2024. The last and only time they played was in 2016 where the Albanians failed to advance further from the group stage. This time, so far no injury or unexpected setbacks are holding them back. However, facing the Azzurri presents a formidable challenge, given Italy's dominance with a 4-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Albania.

Here's all the details about the Italy Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Italy Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?


The Italy Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A football match will take place on June 16, Sundayat the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Italy Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?


Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

