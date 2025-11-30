San Diego FC Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: Snapdragon Stadium Ready For Pivotal West Final

San Diego FC Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Western Conference Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SD vs CAN match at Snapdragon Stadium, on November 30, 2025

San Diego FC Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, MLS Cup Playoffs
Andreas Dreyer during an attacking move for San Diego against Minnesota United FC. X/ Sam Diego FC
Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Western Conference final between San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025. San Diego FC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium, the winner advances to MLS Cup. Aan Diego, an expansion side having set club-record wins and points this season, are on the brink of history. Meanwhile Vancouver, powered by veteran leadership and hot form from Thomas Müller, aim to reach the Cup final for the first time in their history. With both clubs’ seasons on the line, fans can expect high stakes, intensity and all-out pressure.
LIVE UPDATES

San Diego FC Vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Score: Welcome!

We are back with the second MLS Cup Playoffs final match on offer, with the Whitecaps travelling to San Diego in search of a final berth. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

