India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics

Manolo Marquez's tenure as the head coach of the Indian football team started with a goalless draw against lower-ranked Mauritius in the opening match of the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad on Tuesday. India, ranked 124th by FIFA, had early possession, while the tourists began the game energetically at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. The disappointment of failing to advance to the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which led to the sudden departure of former coach Igor Stimac, is still fresh in memory. Despite being 55 spots above 174th-ranked Mauritius, India could not score, leaving their fans disheartened once again. The Indian defence faced an early test in the eighth minute when Jeremy Villeneuve of Mauritius won a set-piece and sent the ball into the box, but Jeakson Singh cleared it.