India 'Missing The Bus': AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Blames Misplaced Priorities

Kalyan Chaubey, seen here with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said his committee will prepare a roadmap for Indian football in 100 days from now. Photo: X (Kalyan Chaubey)

Kalyan Chaubey, seen here with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said his committee will prepare a roadmap for Indian football in 100 days from now. Photo: X (Kalyan Chaubey)