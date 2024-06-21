Igor Stimac Sacked: Croatian Says He Underwent Heart Surgery Due To Stress From Indian Football Coaching Job

"After I told them that the World Cup Qualifiers were more important than Asian Cup. I received final warning from AIFP. When I received the final warning on December 2. no one knows this, I finished in the hospital. I was disturbed with everything going on; stressed from the obvious problems. I had an immediate surgery on my heart. I wasn't ready to speak to anyone or find excuses. I was ready to put myself on the line to prepare my team for the Asian Cup to give the best shot," Igor Stimac said in the press conference on Friday, June 21.