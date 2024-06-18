The UEFA Euro 2024 heats up this week with a crucial group A clash between Hungary and Germany. The stage is set for an exciting encounter at the MHP Arena on Wednesday, June 19. Both teams boast attacking firepower and will be hungry for victory. (More Football News)
Germany will be riding in a wave of confidence into their next Euro 2024 match after a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland. The win, featuring goals from Wirtz, Musiala, Havertz, Fullkrug, and Can, stands as both the biggest opening game win and Germany's largest victory ever at the Euros.
Now the focus will be on Germany as they play in their home against Hungary.
Hungary's impressive pre-tournament form, including a 14-game unbeaten run and topping their qualifying group, has turned sour. After a surprise defeat to Switzerland in their opening match, their Euro 2024 survival now hangs in the balance.
Here are all the details about Germany Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A matchday 2 Live Streaming:
When to watch Germany Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match?
The Germany Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match will be played at MHP Arena on Wednesday, June 19 at 9:30PM IST.
Where to watch Germany Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.