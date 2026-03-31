Germany Vs Ghana, International Friendly 2026: Die Mannschaft Register Hard Fought Victory
Germany concluded their international break with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ghana at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. Despite dominating 69% of possession, Julian Nagelsmann’s side struggled to break down a resolute Ghanaian defense for much of the match.Kai Havertz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after a foul in the area. Ghana responded with spirit in the second half, as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku leveled the score in the 70th minute following a sharp counter-attack. However, the "home boy" Deniz Undav proved the hero, tucking away the winner in the 88th minute after a brilliant cut-back from Leroy Sane. See best photos from the match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE