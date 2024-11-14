Georgia will battle it out against Ukraine in matchday five of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season Group 1 fixture at the Batumi Arena on Saturday, November 16. (More Football News)
The hosts Georgia have registered two wins and three losses in their last five games, but would be eager to get a win and snap their two-match losing streak.
Ukraine on the other hand, have managed to win just one game in their last five, and have collected just four points in four matches and are tottering at the bottom of their group.
While Georgia have six points in four games and are placed just below Czechia and are second in Group 1.
Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, 16 November at 10:30 PM IST.
Where is the Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Batumi Arena in Georgia.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.