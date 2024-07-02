France players celebrate their victory at the end of a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
France head coach Didier Deschamps celebrates his victory at the end of a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne gestures after missing a chance during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Belgium players leave the pitch after a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany. France won 1-0
Randal Kolo Muani of France, center, shoots at goal to cause Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, to score an own goal during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Belgium's Wout Faes, left, blocks a shot by Kylian Mbappe of France during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Randal Kolo Muani of France fights for the ball with Belgium's Wout Faes, right, during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France runs with the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Jules Kounde of France, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Antoine Griezmann of France, front, battles for the ball against Belgium's Yannick Carrasco, left, and Arthur Theate during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Adrien Rabiot of France, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.