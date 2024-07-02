Football

Euro 2024, Round Of 16: FRA Beat BEL To Progress To The QFs - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé and France advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani’s deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday. Kolo Muani sent in an effort in the 85th minute that looped up off Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and over stranded goalkeeper Koen Casteels. France will play Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Friday. Mbappé, again wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, had five shots but none were on target in a low-quality match between the teams ranked No. 2 (France) and No. 3 (Belgium) who largely canceled each other out.

UEFA Euro 2024: France vs Belgium | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

France players celebrate their victory at the end of a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

1/10
France head coach Didier Deschamps
France head coach Didier Deschamps | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

France head coach Didier Deschamps celebrates his victory at the end of a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

2/10
Belgiums Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne gestures after missing a chance during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

3/10
Belgium players leave the pitch after they lost to France
Belgium players leave the pitch after they lost to France | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Belgium players leave the pitch after a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany. France won 1-0

4/10
Randal Kolo Muani shoots at goal to cause Jan Vertonghen to score an own goal
Randal Kolo Muani shoots at goal to cause Jan Vertonghen to score an own goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Randal Kolo Muani of France, center, shoots at goal to cause Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, to score an own goal during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

5/10
Wout Faes blocks a shot by Kylian Mbappe
Wout Faes blocks a shot by Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Belgium's Wout Faes, left, blocks a shot by Kylian Mbappe of France during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

6/10
Randal Kolo Muani fights for the ball with Wout Faes
Randal Kolo Muani fights for the ball with Wout Faes | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Randal Kolo Muani of France fights for the ball with Belgium's Wout Faes, right, during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

7/10
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Kylian Mbappe of France runs with the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

8/10
Jules Kounde and Jeremy Doku fight for the ball
Jules Kounde and Jeremy Doku fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Jules Kounde of France, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

9/10
Antoine Griezmann battles for the ball against Yannick Carrasco
Antoine Griezmann battles for the ball against Yannick Carrasco | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Antoine Griezmann of France, front, battles for the ball against Belgium's Yannick Carrasco, left, and Arthur Theate during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

10/10
Adrien Rabiot and Jeremy Doku fight for the ball
Adrien Rabiot and Jeremy Doku fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Adrien Rabiot of France, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

