FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics

France blanked United States 3-0 with a dominant display in the second half of their Paris Olympic Games 2024 opener in Marseille on Thursday (July 25). The match was neck and neck in the first half with the Americans holding their own, but Alexandre Lacazette put the hosts ahead with a low strike from distance in the 61st minute. Michael Olise doubled the lead in the 69th minute with another shot from outside the box, and a late header from Loic Bade made it decisive in France's favour.

United States' Duncan McGuire reacts after the match against France | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

United States' Duncan McGuire reacts after the final whistles is blown during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

2/10
Desire Doue and Nathan Harriel battle for a head ball
Desire Doue and Nathan Harriel battle for a head ball | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Desire Doue, left, and United States' Nathan Harriel battle for a head ball during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

3/10
Loic Bade (4) celebrates scoring third goal for France
Loic Bade (4) celebrates scoring third goal for France | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Loic Bade (4) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

4/10
Michael Olise scored his sides second goal against United States
Michael Olise scored his side's second goal against United States | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France celebrate after Michael Olise scored his side's second goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

5/10
Kiliann Sildillia controls the ball against United States
Kiliann Sildillia controls the ball against United States | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Kiliann Sildillia controls the ball during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

6/10
Frances Jean-Philippe Mateta
France's Jean-Philippe Mateta | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Jean-Philippe Mateta gestures during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

7/10
Frances Alexandre Lacazette high fives Frances head coach Thierry
France's Alexandre Lacazette high five's France's head coach Thierry | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Alexandre Lacazette (10) high five's France's head coach Thierry Henri after he scored his side's first goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

8/10
Manu Kone and Tanner Tessmann battle for a head ball
Manu Kone and Tanner Tessmann battle for a head ball | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Manu Kone, left, turns away from United States' Tanner Tessmann during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

9/10
Frances head coach Thierry Henry
France's head coach Thierry Henry | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's head coach Thierry Henry gestures from the sideline during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

10/10
Kiliann Sildillia and Paxten Aaronson battle for the ball
Kiliann Sildillia and Paxten Aaronson battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Kiliann Sildillia and United States' Paxten Aaronson battle for the ball during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

