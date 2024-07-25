Football

FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics

France blanked United States 3-0 with a dominant display in the second half of their Paris Olympic Games 2024 opener in Marseille on Thursday (July 25). The match was neck and neck in the first half with the Americans holding their own, but Alexandre Lacazette put the hosts ahead with a low strike from distance in the 61st minute. Michael Olise doubled the lead in the 69th minute with another shot from outside the box, and a late header from Loic Bade made it decisive in France's favour.