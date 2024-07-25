United States' Duncan McGuire reacts after the final whistles is blown during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Desire Doue, left, and United States' Nathan Harriel battle for a head ball during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Loic Bade (4) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France celebrate after Michael Olise scored his side's second goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Kiliann Sildillia controls the ball during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Jean-Philippe Mateta gestures during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Alexandre Lacazette (10) high five's France's head coach Thierry Henri after he scored his side's first goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Manu Kone, left, turns away from United States' Tanner Tessmann during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's head coach Thierry Henry gestures from the sideline during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
France's Kiliann Sildillia and United States' Paxten Aaronson battle for the ball during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.