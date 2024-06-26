Football

FRA Vs POL, UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe, Lewandowski Score Penalties As France Finish Second In Group D - In Pics

France finished second place in Group D after a 1-1 draw against Poland at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. Mbappe’s side had good chances in the first half but could not convert it. However, the 25-year-old opened the scoring with a penalty in the 56th minute, only for it to be equalised by Robert Lewandowski in the 79th to earn a point for Poland.