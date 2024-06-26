FRA Vs POL, UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe, Lewandowski Score Penalties As France Finish Second In Group D - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe of France, center, shakes hands with Poland players after a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Poland's Kacper Urbanski, left, goes up for a header next to Aurelien Tchouameni of France during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Olivier Giroud of France, left, duels for the ball with Poland's Jan Bednarek during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France goes down on the pitch during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France sores the opening goal by penalty kick during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France falls with Poland's Pawel Dawidowicz during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan tries to clear the ball from the goal in a shot by Poland's Robert Lewandowski during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France is tackled by Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.