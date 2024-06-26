Football

FRA Vs POL, UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe, Lewandowski Score Penalties As France Finish Second In Group D - In Pics

France finished second place in Group D after a 1-1 draw against Poland at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. Mbappe’s side had good chances in the first half but could not convert it. However, the 25-year-old opened the scoring with a penalty in the 56th minute, only for it to be equalised by Robert Lewandowski in the 79th to earn a point for Poland.

UEFA Euro 2024: France vs Poland | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Kylian Mbappe of France, center, shakes hands with Poland players after a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kacper Urbanski goes up for a header next to Aurelien Tchouameni
Kacper Urbanski goes up for a header next to Aurelien Tchouameni | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Poland's Kacper Urbanski, left, goes up for a header next to Aurelien Tchouameni of France during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal against France
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal against France | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Olivier Giroud duels for the ball with Jan Bednarek
Olivier Giroud duels for the ball with Jan Bednarek | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Olivier Giroud of France, left, duels for the ball with Poland's Jan Bednarek during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Kylian Mbappe of France goes down on the pitch during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against Poland
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against Poland | Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe sores from a Penalty kick
Kylian Mbappe sores from a Penalty kick | Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP

Kylian Mbappe of France sores the opening goal by penalty kick during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe falls with Pawel Dawidowicz
Kylian Mbappe falls with Pawel Dawidowicz | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Kylian Mbappe of France falls with Poland's Pawel Dawidowicz during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan tries to clear the ball from the goal in a shot by Poland's Robert Lewandowski during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Nicola Zalewski
Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Nicola Zalewski | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Kylian Mbappe of France is tackled by Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

