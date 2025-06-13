Football

Premier League Transfers: Andy Robertson Hails Liverpool's Deal With Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

Manchester City had been keen on Wirtz before cooling their interest because of the costs involved in the deal, while Bayern Munich were also linked with him

Bayer Leverkusens Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
Andy Robertson believes Liverpool's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz shows the club's ambition to build on their Premier League title win last season. 

According to widespread reports on Friday, Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the Germany international, which includes a guaranteed £100m initial fee and a potential further £16m in add-ons.

Should the move be finalised, it would be a record fee paid by the Reds for a player, surpassing the initial £64m and rising to a potential £85m with add-ons they paid Benfica for striker Darwin Nunez in 2022. 

Manchester City had been keen on Wirtz before cooling their interest because of the costs involved in the deal, while Bayern Munich were also linked with him.

Wirtz is believed to have made it clear that his preference was a move to Anfield, with Liverpool said to have pushed to negotiate a deal which is below Leverkusen's targeted asking price of about £126m.

The 22-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Leverkusen recently, scoring 38 goals and providing 43 assists in 119 appearances under Xabi Alonso, who has since been appointed by Real Madrid.

He helped the club to their first ever Bundesliga title in 2023-24, as well as the DFB-Pokal, following that up with 30 goal involvements (16 goals, 14 assists) in 45 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen in 2024-25. 

Wirtz is set to become the second player Liverpool have bought from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with right full-back Jeremie Frimpong having arrived in a £34m deal.

Florian Wirtz was forced off during Bayer Leverkusen's loss to Werder Bremen - null
Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich, UCL: Florian Wirtz Out For 'Several Weeks' With Ankle Injury

BY Stats Perform

The Reds have also made a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with talks taking place for a deal reportedly worth between £45m-£50m.

Robertson, whose own future at Anfield remains uncertain, believes the expected arrival of Wirtz will only add further quality to the current squad. 

"He would be another exciting talent through the door - we have already got a lot of exciting talent in there, but he is a right good player and will only help us," Robertson told Sky Sports shortly before it was reported that a fee had been agreed with Leverkusen.

"Just now we are at the top, we obviously won the league, and it's important that the club keeps improving and tries to find ways to do that.

"They [Liverpool] have obviously identified certain positions where they want to get new blood in.

"The players we are being linked with are all younger players, and they are all exciting players as well. We want the club to be ambitious - they are doing that."

Robertson also recalls coming up against Wirtz at the Euro 2024 last year, with the Leverkusen forward opening the scoring in Germany's 5-1 thrashing of Scotland. 

Indeed, at the age of 21 years and 42 days, Wirtz became the youngest player to score for Germany at the European Championship. 

The pair also clashed in this season's Champions League first phase, a game Liverpool won 4-0 thanks to Luis Diaz's hat-trick back in November. 

"He was excellent against us [Scotland], I do remember that," the Liverpool full-back said.

"Obviously, that game was extremely tough for us, but he was excellent. He was the one causing us problems - on the half space and running in behind. He can mix it up.

"I haven't seen too much of him, but I have played against him and I think that was enough for me to see he was going to be a top player.

"And then, obviously, we played Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League as well.

"I think we dominated that game a bit more, and it was a bit more difficult [for him], but in the Germany team against us, he was excellent."

