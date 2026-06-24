Beyond The Pitch: The Thomas Partey Controversy At The FIFA World Cup 2026

Visa issues in Canada ruled Partey out of Ghana's opening match
He remained with the squad and is now playing in the U.S
The situation highlights the clash between tournament participation and national immigration laws
The FIFA World Cup has been marked by a significant off-pitch controversy involving Ghana’s star midfielder, Thomas Partey. Ahead of the tournament, Partey was denied entry into Canada by the federal government, effectively ruling him out of Ghana’s opening group-stage match against Panama in Toronto.
What's The Controversy?
The Canadian authorities’ decision was rooted in the ongoing legal proceedings against Partey in the United Kingdom, where he faces seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault.
While the 32-year-old midfielder has pleaded not guilty to all counts and maintains the presumption of innocence, Canadian immigration officials exercised their right to deny his visa, emphasizing that the country's immigration laws apply consistently to all individuals regardless of their status as professional athletes.
Partey’s legal team launched an emergency appeal to overturn the refusal, arguing for the necessity of his presence for his national team. However, Federal Court Justice Roger Lafrenière dismissed the motion, ruling that the nature of the allegations was sufficient grounds for the immigration officer to deem Partey inadmissible to Canada.
The Government of Ghana expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ruling, describing it as "high-handed and unfair," noting that the decision was based on unproven allegations rather than a judicial determination of guilt.
Can Partey Play In The FIFA World Cup 2026?
Despite the earlier visa controversy that forced him to miss Ghana’s tournament opener against Panama in Canada, Thomas Partey has rejoined the Black Stars' squad for their subsequent Group L fixtures in the United States. Following the rejection of his emergency appeal by Canadian immigration authorities, the midfielder remained at the team’s base in Rhode Island to train.
Having cleared entry requirements for the U.S., Partey has been cleared to play and is currently featuring in Ghana's starting lineup for today’s high-stakes match against England at Boston Stadium.
The situation has sparked a broader debate regarding the intersection of international sports, national sovereignty, and the application of immigration laws when they clash with the world’s biggest sporting event, highlighting the complexities FIFA faces when its host nations enforce independent entry criteria.